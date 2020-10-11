Ann AZDELL

AZDELL, Ann Stover The family of The Honorable Ann Stover Azdell of Brooksville, FL, is saddened to announce her passing September 23, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born November 29, 1936 in East Liverpool Ohio. Ann and her late husband, John Azdell moved to the Tampa Bay area in 1957, settling in St. Petersburg in 1961 to raise their family. She is survived by her three sons and their families, Larry and amp; Kathy Azdell from Acworth, GA, Dr. Grant and amp; Jane Azdell and their children, Andrew and Caroline of Richmond, VA and Darren and amp; Marnie Azdell from Brooksville and their children, Eian, Ella and Elia; her sister-in-law, Marjorie Eads from Marietta, GA and her children, Patricia, Sam and James and her sister-in-law, Leona Linabury and her children, Joan and Linda of St.Petersburg, FL. After her children were enrolled in school in Pinellas County, Ann went back to school herself, earning a BA from the University of South Florida. She then went on to receive her Law Doctorate from Stetson Law University in Gulfport, FL as a member of one of the earliest classes of woman lawyers to graduate. After a time in private practice, Ann chose to enter a career of service with the government as staff attorney with the United States Social Security Administration. She was a trailblazer for rights of women to be named as Federal Judges based upon merit. Her tenacity ultimately resulted in a change in the appointment protocol, and she was appointed as a Federal Judge by President Ronald Reagan. She served as an Administrative Law Judge in Tampa and as a Chief Judge in Houston, TX. She retired from her position in 2017. The family is immensely proud of the accomplishments of their mother and the role-model she put forward to her children and grandchildren. She served as an Elder at Palm Lake Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in St. Petersburg, FL and as a member of the General Board of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Indianapolis, IN. She also volunteered at countless non-profit agencies. Ann's longstanding passion for equality in educational opportunities was expressed in her work with a literacy initiative based in a Ferguson, Missouri elementary school. Ferguson Elementary was ranked among the highest poverty schools in the country and was comprised of all African American children. Through a partnership with a dear friend, Ann followed and supported a group of students from second grade, onward. Her support began with buying books to help establish home libraries. It soon expanded to space camp scholarships. Over the years, Ann helped send over 40 children to space camp at the NASA-affiliated Challenger Center of St. Louis. That first class is now in 8th grade. Seven of them have wonderful scholarships to private college prep schools, all ranking at the tops of their classes academically. Ann was vividly interested in each of the children. She knew their names, their strengths, their challenges. She prayed for them and their families. She got teary over thank you notes from the children. We don't know if any of these young people will be astronauts, but there are two who want to be doctors, an engineer, a teacher, one who wants to be a pastor, a robotics fanatic, and one who yearns to help people as a lawyer. Just like Ann. She was known for helping people and paying it forward. She also had a passion to learn about her family's history and became an avid genealogist. Her dedication and investigative skills led her to trip with her sons around the country to uncover gravesites and homesteads. She leaves us a rich legacy of information for generations to come. She and John enjoyed travel but more important, shared their appreciation for seeing the world with their children. Each son has fond memories of special trips with one or both of their parents and an appreciation of the time spent discovering different countries and cultures. The family wishes to recognize the people that enriched their mother's life with their unyielding friendship and love, The Reverend Francis Gay and family, Betty Love Downs and her late husband Gene and their family, Martha Grace Resse and her husband Cyrus White, lifelong friends from East Liverpool High School, Chris and Helen Ebaugh and Dick and Donna Williams. She also cherished the relationships that she had with her former work colleagues in the Federal buildings in Tampa, Orlando and Houston, who respectfully still called her "Judge Azdell". She would also wish us to encourage everyone to vote this November. Those who knew her also knew her love and passion for this country and the U.S. Constitution. The immediate family will participate in a private graveside service and internment due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be at the Florida National Military Cemetery in Bushnell with her late husband John Levi Azdell (U.S. Army). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may made in her memory to one of the following: A memorial fund has been established in her name at Palm Lake Christian Church, 5401 22nd Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 or The Challenger Center of St. Louis, 205 Brotherton Lane, St. Louis, MO 63135.
