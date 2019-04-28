BLAZER, Ann B.



passed away on April 17, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. She was born July 14, 1941 to Roger and Helen Barigar in Tennessee. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She moved to Florida with her husband, Bill, in 1965. She was a teacher for 37 years and retired from Countryside High School. Following retirement, she and her husband, Bill, traveled in their RV around the United States and Canada for seven years. She really enjoyed the mountains of North Carolina, where their second home is located. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her two children, Scott and Michele; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Agata; as well as her grandchildren, Dalton, Caiden and Paloma Ann. She was a member of Quilters Crossing and was an excellent quilter. Her memorial service will be on May 8, 2019 at 3 pm at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Dunedin, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or The Humane Society.

