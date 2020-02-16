BALLARD, Ann S. "Annie" age 78, passed peacefully in Spring Hill, FL on Feb. 10, 2020. Ann enjoyed cross stit- ching, cruises and car shows. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Tracy; her children, Chris, Cody, Bella; nephew and niece, Chuck and Kim; their children, Steven and David; their wives, children and many friends. She will be missed for her sense of humor and smiling face. Annie never knew a stranger. Those wishing to honor her may make a donation to HPH Hospice (352) 544-1181.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020