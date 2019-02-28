BYRNES, Ann
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Byrnes.
of Tampa, passed away February 13, 2019. She was predeceased by son, Stephen Foster. She is survived by daughter, Lynn Sardaro; grandchildren, Zachary Foster, Christopher Stuetzle, Samantha Rapp; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital.
Florida Mortuary Funeral & Cremation Services
4601 Nebraska Ave N
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 237-2900
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019