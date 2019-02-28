Ann Byrnes

BYRNES, Ann

of Tampa, passed away February 13, 2019. She was predeceased by son, Stephen Foster. She is survived by daughter, Lynn Sardaro; grandchildren, Zachary Foster, Christopher Stuetzle, Samantha Rapp; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
