Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Dawson.

DAWSON, Ann Gilman age 93, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Canterbury Towers, Tampa, Florida. Ann, the eldest of six children was born to Ray Coombs and Isabel Moore of Seabrook, New Hampshire on September 22, 1926. She received a BA from Radcliffe College in 1947. She earned an EdD in early childhood development from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from Keller Business School in Chicago. In 1949, she married Stephen J. Gilman and in 1980 Dr. Peter J. Dawson. Ann was an early pioneer in Head Start and championed early childhood learning. In the mid-seventies she worked installing playgrounds made from railroad ties in low income Midwestern communities. She worked as a consultant and grant writer and later at Ounce of Prevention Fund in Chicago. In 1989, Ann and Peter relocated to Tampa where Ann worked at the Children's Board and later at Hillsborough County Head Start. The couple were active sailors and longtime members of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. They traveled extensively in Europe, Japan and China. She was an avid gardener, reader and cook. Ann is survived by her loving husband, Peter; daughters, Susan Hardy, Deborah Gilman and Phoebe Gilman; sisters, Katherine Cauble and Susan Stefanski; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Sonia Gilman. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Gilman; and siblings, Richard, Peggy and Judy. A memorial service will be at Saint John's Episcopal Church, Tampa, Florida on Saturday, January 11 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Cornerstone Kids Inc.

