WEBBER, Ann Dickie
86, of Inglis, FL, formerly of St. Petersburg, died at her daughter's home in Inglis, under the care of her loving family April 9, 2019. Ann is survived by her son, Roger (Heidi) of Bayou Vista, TX; two daughters, Terri O'Neill (Jim) of Inglis and Linda Wilson (Jim) of Inglis; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Scott and her husband, Jim Webber. Ann was born in Worcester, MA, to the late Franklin Dickie and Inez Romkey Dickie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to . Services are private. David C. Gross Funeral Homes, 6366 Central Ave. (727) 381-4911 Online guestbook at Davidcgross.com
David C. Gross Funeral Home
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 381-4911
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019