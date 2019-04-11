DIXON, Ann E. "Maywest"
89, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned March 31, 2019. She was a member of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church and is survived by two daughters, Peggy Wells-Johnson (Robert) and Wanda Dixon Newkirk (Raymond); two sisters, Mary King and Martha Harris; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, April, 13, 12 Noon, Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation, Friday, April, 12, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Wake, 6 pm, at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019