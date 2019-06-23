EADES, Ann Elizabeth Markham
of Seminole, FL and formerly of North East, PA, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1928, daughter of Lyle and Agnes Markham. She moved to Florida in 1962 from Harborcreek, PA and was married to Douglas Bronson Eades 53 years until his passing in 2009.
A graduate of North East High School and Edinboro University of Pennslyvania, Ann was an Elementary Art Supervisor in Harborcreek Township for 10 years. She was a Life Member of Beta Sigma Phi, St. Petersburg, FL. In addition, Ann was Founder/Member of Beta Bozo Clowns 1971, Member of DAR, Eastern Star and Amaranth, Precinct Poll worker in Pinellas County, served on Royal Court of Queen of Hearts as Princess, Ms. Senior Florida Pageant Judge, Volunteer at Seminole High School and Fuguitt Elementary.
Ann and Doug were Charter Members of Seminole Lake Country Club. She was on the Board of Governor's and a member of the Women's Golf Association. She was an avid golfer and bowler.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth Ann Ackerman, husband Jim, of Seminole, FL and son, Mark Douglas Eades, wife Donna, of Rutherfordton, NC; grandchildren, Mallory, Megan, Michaela, Jessica, Sean, Sarah and Michael; great-grandchildren, Madison, Lucas, Maddox and Lennox; husbands and wives of grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Patrick and Cassie; brother and sisters-in-law, Phyllis, Jean and Robert.
In lieu of flowers, it was Ann's request for donations to the SPCA, Animal Shelters or .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019