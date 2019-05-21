Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Ann FLANAGAN

Ann FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN, Ann

age 84, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully on May 16, 2019. She was born in New York City. She graduated from St. Catharine's Academy High School and went on to graduate from Nursing college as a registered nurse. She loved to dance and her nickname was "Twinkle Toes". She married Andrew Flanagan in 1957, and had four children. In the mid-1970s, she bought motels on Clearwater Beach. She loved to travel all over the world. Family meant everything to her. If a family member needed anything she responded. Ann is survived by her sons, Kevin, Andrew, Terence, and Thomas. Also, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Rev. James Healy, Thomas Kevin Healy, and Eugene Healy. In addition she leaves behind relatives and friends far too numerous to list. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Andrew Patrick Flanagan. The wake will be held on Tuesday, May 21 from 6-8 pm at Dobies Funeral Home on Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs. Memorial service will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Tarpon Springs on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019
