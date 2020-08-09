GROSS, Ann G. 84, of Palm Harbor, passed away July 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Ann was born February 12, 1936 in Montgomery, AL. She attended Sydney Lanier High School and the University of Alabama where she joined Alpha Delta Pi sorority, starting a three generation legacy that was followed by her three daughters and one of her granddaughters at their respective colleges. Relocating to Pinellas County in 1962, she made Dunedin and Palm Harbor her home. Beautiful inside and out, Ann led a life full of kindness and love for her family and friends. She was adored by all for her selfless devotion, generosity and genuine interest in others. She will be deeply missed by all. Ann is survived by her husband of 23 years, Zade "Buddy" Gross; her four children, Linda (Jack) of Oldsmar, Libby (Pat) of Sarasota, Susan (Rick) of Fort Myers, and Luther (Emily) of New Port Richey; eight grandchildren whom she cherished, Alex, Kevin, Patrick, Katie, Anne, Hana, Sydney and London; and three great-grandchildren, Teagan, Cece and Ellie. A private, family service to celebrate Ann's life was held Friday, July 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the American Cancer Society
. See Ann's online obituary, pictures and memories at sylvanabbey.com