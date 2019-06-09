WILLIAMS, Ann K.



84, of Largo, passed away June 3, 2019. Ann was born on November 21, 1934 in Saginaw, MI. She later graduated from Saginaw General Hospital with a degree in nursing; a field in which she devoted herself and touched the lives of others for over 50 years. Retirement provided Ann an opportunity to enjoy some time with her family and immerse herself in a number of hobbies. She became a passionate craftsman and never found herself without a project. Ann consistently worked on hats and booties for newborns at St. Anthony's Hospital with her knitting club, and handcrafted blankets, Christmas stockings, and cross stitch pictures that will be treasured by family members for years to come. When Ann was not hard at work on a puzzle, participating in Red Hat events, or engrossed in a game of Solitaire, she could be found cheering on the Tampa Bay Rays or Buccaneers without an ounce of fair-weather fandom to be seen. She will be remembered for her warm and gentle demeanor and her love for and pride in her family. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Williams; and her daughter, Lori Sushil. She is survived by her three children, Mitchell (Emily) Williams, Gary Williams and Connie White; nine grandchildren, Meghan, Jordan, Devin, Joseph, Lindsey, AnnMarie, Jeanete, Jessica, and Jeff; and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 am, with the service at 11 am at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL 33774. Visit



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary