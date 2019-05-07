LOCKE, Ann (Ferguson)



59, of Temple Terrace/St. Petersburg, FL, lost her battle to cancer and passed away May 1, 2019. Ann was born in Ravenna, Ohio, April 1, 1960 to Doris (Lakso) Ferguson and Donald Ferguson. Surviving her are her loving husband of 33 years, Stephen Locke Sr.; son, Stephen Locke Jr. (Amy); daughter, Jennifer Locke; granddaughter, Sloane Locke; brother, Michael Ferguson; stepmother, Anne Ferguson; stepbrothers, Greg and Matthew Panther, along with many nieces and nephews. Ann loved spending time with her family and friends, fishing, camping, and attending her son's and daughter's baseball and softball games. She was always the first to lend a helping hand to those in need. Ann also loved to garden and could often be found getting lost in a good book. Ann was passionate about her Finnish roots, and as a true Finn at heart, "Sisu," which means 'to have extraordinary determination, courage and resoluteness in the face of extreme adversity,' was her mantra. Ann is loved by many and will be missed by all of those who knew her. A memorial commemorating Ann's life will be conducted by Pastor Ted Feilland on Friday, May 10 at 11 am at the Temple Terrace Community Church.

