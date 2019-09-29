JOYCE, Ann Marie Schulz Kieffer was reunited with her Lord and SaviorJesus Christ on September 21, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1935 in Chicago, Ill, was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, where she met Donald Kieffer the father of her six children. The family moved to Tampa in 1966 from Minnesota and joined Christ The King Catholic church. Ann loved her church community and attended daily mass. She is survived by her six children, Karen (Marty Mercer), Penny, Donna, Tom (Lauren), Mary (Mark Jordan), and Peter. As well as 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and five siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Retired Colonel Jean Joyce. Special thanks to her many caregivers especially, Kaneshia Stewart. A funeral mass on October 5, 2019 at 12:30 pm in the chapel at Christ the King Catholic Church. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. A private burial will be held in Chicago, Ill. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ the King Catholic Church or The .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019