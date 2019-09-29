Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie JOYCE. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:30 AM Christ the King Catholic Church Funeral Mass 12:30 PM Christ the King Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

JOYCE, Ann Marie Schulz Kieffer was reunited with her Lord and SaviorJesus Christ on September 21, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1935 in Chicago, Ill, was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, where she met Donald Kieffer the father of her six children. The family moved to Tampa in 1966 from Minnesota and joined Christ The King Catholic church. Ann loved her church community and attended daily mass. She is survived by her six children, Karen (Marty Mercer), Penny, Donna, Tom (Lauren), Mary (Mark Jordan), and Peter. As well as 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and five siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Retired Colonel Jean Joyce. Special thanks to her many caregivers especially, Kaneshia Stewart. A funeral mass on October 5, 2019 at 12:30 pm in the chapel at Christ the King Catholic Church. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. A private burial will be held in Chicago, Ill. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ the King Catholic Church or The .

JOYCE, Ann Marie Schulz Kieffer was reunited with her Lord and SaviorJesus Christ on September 21, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1935 in Chicago, Ill, was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, where she met Donald Kieffer the father of her six children. The family moved to Tampa in 1966 from Minnesota and joined Christ The King Catholic church. Ann loved her church community and attended daily mass. She is survived by her six children, Karen (Marty Mercer), Penny, Donna, Tom (Lauren), Mary (Mark Jordan), and Peter. As well as 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and five siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Retired Colonel Jean Joyce. Special thanks to her many caregivers especially, Kaneshia Stewart. A funeral mass on October 5, 2019 at 12:30 pm in the chapel at Christ the King Catholic Church. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. A private burial will be held in Chicago, Ill. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ the King Catholic Church or The . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.