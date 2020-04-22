Ann Nichols (1933 - 2020)
NICHOLS, Ann 86, of St. Petersburg, passed peacefully on April 13, 2020, to be joined again with her beloved husband, Bob. Ann is survived by her son Chris, and her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Glen Rugg. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, arrangements for a memorial gathering have not yet been made. For additional information regarding Ann's Life and suggestions for honoring her memory, please visit the online guestbook. www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2020
