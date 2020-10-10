Ann PRINGLE

PRINGLE, Ann Dee 76 of Tampa, FL went to heaven September 11, 2020. She was born in Washington DC and grew up in Jacksonville, FL. Dee had a career as a Mortgage Underwriter which eventually led her to Tampa. She was very creative and artistic and especially enjoyed scrapbooking and making personalized cards for her friends and family. She was loved by all and will be remembered forever in our hearts. Dee is survived by her son, Don Fisher (Jenni) and her stepson, Frank Pringle (Angila) and their children, Jesse and Joshua Hampton. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:30 by Oakwood Community Church, 11209 Casey Rd., Tampa 33618. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her Church: https://oakwoodfl.churchcenter.com/giving