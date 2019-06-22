Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Congregation Schaarai Zedek
Ann SCHIMMEL Obituary
SCHIMMEL, Ann

87, of Tampa, passed away peacefully with loving family by her bedside June 21, 2019. A longtime Florida resident, Ann recently relocated to Tampa from Boca Raton to spend more time with her family. She was an active member of Temple Schaarai Zedek and a longtime member of Temple Beth El in Boca Raton. Ann was a Registered Nurse, who worked at numerous health care facilities in New York and Florida. Her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren. Ann is survived by her husband, Sherman Tufel; her children, Scott Emelock, Joanne Emelock, Seth Schimmel and his wife, Tammy, Peter Tufel, and Amy Torres Johnson; her grandchildren, Samantha and Alex Schimmel; and her "Tampa sister," Lori Weiss. A private family graveside service will be held Sunday, June 23, followed by a memorial service at Schaarai Zedek at 12:30 pm. Condolences may be expressed online at Segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 22, 2019
