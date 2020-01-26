SFERRA, Ann Marie "Bunny" passed away at Plaza West rehabilitation on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 5:30 pm. Bunny was born on May 9, 1933 to Emily and William Bullock of Mt. Kisco, NY. Bunny graduated from Mt. Kisco High School. She later became an assistant to Dr. Potter, DVM. She was married to Salvatore E. Sferra for over forty years who predeceased her in 2014. She was a very kind and loving person. The wake will be held at National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin FL, Jan. 27, visitations 5:30-7:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020