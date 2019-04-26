Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Ann Terry Carlyle

Ann Terry Carlyle Obituary
CARLYLE, Ann Terry

78, of St. Petersburg passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Northside Hospital. Born and raised in Blount County, Alabama, she moved to St. Petersburg in 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar R. Terry and Grace Novella McCay; her husbands, Robert George Calder and Jimmie Mitchell Carlyle; her siblings, Billy, Reba, Jim and Robert Terry. She is survived by her husband, Harry Wave; her children, Victor I. Calder, Teri Wave and Jimmie P. Carlyle; her siblings, Grace Oglesby, Oscar C. Terry, Steve McCay, and Myra Stockley; her grandchildren, Dane, Erica, and Ian Calder, Tawny Brantley, and Keivon Jackson; great-granddaughter, Reilyn Calder; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Ann was the family matriarch. Her family was always first and she loved cooking, gardening and family gatherings. She enjoyed spending time at Old Corundum Millsite Campground on the Cullasaja River in Franklin, North Carolina. Her feisty spirit and candid demeanor will never be forgotten. There will be a visitation on Monday, April 29 at 3 pm with a funeral service at 4 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N. Please visit the family's online personalized guestbook by visiting: www.andersonmcqueen.com.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019
