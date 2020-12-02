THOMPSON-McINTOSH, Ann Elizabeth 83, of St Petersburg, FL, transitioned to the Lord November 24, 2020. She was born in Haines City, FL, December 22, 1935. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Michael. She was a member of Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church. Ann is survived by her two sons, Clemmie Thompson (Irene), and Jeffrey Thompson; daughter, Adriene Thompson; a host grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loving memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025



