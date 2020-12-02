1/1
Ann THOMPSON-McINTOSH
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMPSON-McINTOSH, Ann Elizabeth 83, of St Petersburg, FL, transitioned to the Lord November 24, 2020. She was born in Haines City, FL, December 22, 1935. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Michael. She was a member of Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church. Ann is survived by her two sons, Clemmie Thompson (Irene), and Jeffrey Thompson; daughter, Adriene Thompson; a host grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loving memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 am, at: Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved