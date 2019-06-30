LIVINGSTON, Ann Wall Evans
92, of Tampa, passed away June 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, John Livingston. Ann is survived by her children, Laurie Gough (Scott), Mince Duncan (Forrest) and Andrew Livingston (Ingrid) as well as her six grandchildren, Julia, Anna, John Thomas, Kaylin, Cassie, and Brooke. Ann attended Plant High School, FSU, and graduated from Florida Southern. She was an active, lifelong member of Pi Beta Phi. As an avid sports fan, she enjoyed the Rays and Buccaneers. Ann loved the Lord. She witnessed her faith by leading bible studies and was a longtime member of Hyde Park United Methodist Church. Ann's family and friends will miss her dearly. The memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Tuesday, July 9, at 11 am. Contributions may be made to Hyde Park United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 30 to July 7, 2019