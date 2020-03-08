WHITE, Ann MacLellan 91, of Tampa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Isabelle MacLennan White and Raymond White, and attended the Latin School of Chicago. She went on to study at the University of Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor's degree and then the University of Chicago for her master's. Ann became an accomplished artist and specialized in Oriental brush painting. She had a life-long love of animals, so naturally they became her favorite subject; she strived to capture their humor and whimsical nature. Her work was exhibited in galleries and artist workshops in the Sarasota area where she lived for over 30 years. Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisann Childress (2016) and sister, Nancy Thomas (2017). She is survived by her daughter, Carole Isabelle Hutton and son-in- law, Christopher Hutton of Tampa and daughter, Laura Cera and husband, Tony of California. She was kind and gentle and loved by all who knew her. She will forever live in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay online at: humanesocietytampa.org. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020