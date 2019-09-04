Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curlew Hills
Palm Harbor, FL
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curlew Hills
Palm Harbor, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Anna Archangela CERULLO


1935 - 2019
passed away on August 30, 2019. She was truly an Archangel to those who knew and loved her - family, friends, caregivers, and acquaintances. She was a hard-working Italian immigrant woman, survived by her loving husband 61 years, Salvatore; four children; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers; predeceased by a sister. She was the most generous, genuine, kind-hearted person that you will ever know, in mentioning just a few, her delicious cooking, positive demeanor, words of wisdom, uplifting stories and her compassionate prayers for all. In our consoling and peace, we know she is with Jesus now and she will be missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019
