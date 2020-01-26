Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna BERTHOLF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERTHOLF, Anna Christine (Bishop) 77, died Jan. 21, 2020. Born August 15, 1942 in Louisville KY, she moved to Tampa, Florida in 1967. She stepped into the workforce in the late 70s where she worked in the Seafood Industry for well over 15 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sarah Bishop of Louisville, KY and eight siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Angelia Lofley (JT) of Dunnellon; son, Henry Bertholf of Tampa; three granddaughters, Marina Lofley of Spring Hill, Savannah Lofley of Dunnellon, and Helena Bertholf of West Chazy, NY; three surviving siblings, Barbara Fangman of Tarpon Springs, Joyce Brown of Kentucky, and Deloris Whelan of Indiana. A celebration of life will be held Feb. 9 at 12 noon in Spring Hill. Her ashes will be returned to her birth place of Louisville KY.

