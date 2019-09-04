|
CERULLO, Anna Archangela passed away on August 30, 2019. She was truly an Archangel to those who knew and loved her-family, friends, caregivers and acquaintances. She was a hard-working Italian immigrant woman, survived by her loving husband 61 years, Salvatore; four children; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers; predeceased by a sister. She was the most generous, genuine, kind-hearted person that you will ever know, in mentioning just a few, her delicious cooking, positive demeanor, words of wisdom, uplifting stories and her compassionate prayers for all. In our consoling and peace, we know she is with Jesus now and she will be missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Clearwater. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019