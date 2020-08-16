1/
Anna Charles
CHARLES, Anna Mary 92, Port Richey, Florida, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Retired Medical Transcript at Helen Ellis Hospital. She moved to New Port Richey, Florida in 1972 from Cheesequake, New Jersey. A volunteer for many years at Helen Ellis Hospital and Deer Park Elementary school. Preceded in death by her late husband, John; late daughter, Emma Hoots; and late sister, Delores Lovallo. Survived by daughters, Paula Matta, Patricia (Mark) Spence, Anna Waters; grandchildren, John Waters, Juliana Waters, Christopher Matta; sister, Marie Accetta. DobiesFH/Holiday Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Pat and Mark - We are truly sorry to learn of your mother's passing. Please know that you and your family will be in our prayers!
Paul and Debbie Horgan
Friend
