CIANCI, Anna Ruth 72, of St. Petersburg, passed away on May 26, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 16, 1948 in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated Florida State University in 1970 and subsequently received a Master's Degree from the University of Georgia. Her 35 year career included work as Parole & Probation Officer, and as a School Social Worker. Anna Ruth's kindness and generosity were known to all. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg for 45 years. During her retirement, she gave generously of her time to Guardian Ad Litum and other causes. She loved to travel. She loved talking to people and never hesitated to help those in need. Anna Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Raymond A. Cianci of St. Petersburg; her two sons, and their wives, David Cianci and Kara van Malssen, and Mark and Lindsey Cianci. She was "Ani" to the three grandsons, Sam, Isaac, and Otis, who adored her. Memorial Services will be held at a date in the future. A donation in her name can be made to First Baptist Church, 1900 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL, 33702 or through FBCStPete.org. Full obituary at: AndersonMcQueen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.