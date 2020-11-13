HENRY, Anna Hilda 92, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday November 4, 2020 surrounded by family. She was met in heaven by her parents, Antonio and Josephine Mano; brother, Frank Mano; husband, George R. Henry Sr.; and children, George R. Henry Jr. and Catherine Ann Henry. Anna was born in Tampa (Ybor City), FL and spent most of her life here. Anna was the family matriarch spending her life caring for her parents and aunts and raising her sons then two granddaughters. A devout Catholic, she selflessly devoted herself to caring for those who needed her most whether family or those she made family. Anna is survived by her sons, Charles A. Henry and wife, Debbie and William J. Henry; grandchildren, Melanie Sykes, Jessica Starks and husband, Brad, David Henry, and Sara Huffman and husband, Luke; and great-grandchildren, Rebecca Sykes, Melissa Moranville, George Sykes, Summer Silveus, Mikala Silveus, and Grayson Huffman. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 between 1 and 2 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL. Service will begin at 2 pm, at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden Of Memories Cemetery.



