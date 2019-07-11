KARVOUNIARI, Anna
92, died July 5, 2019. She was a faithful member of St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Tampa, FL. Anna was born in Gastouni, Ilias, Greece in 1927. She is pre-deceased by her sister, Olga Spathi; brothers, Phillip Spathis, Trifonas Spathis and Gerasimos Spathis; and by daughter, Athanasia Keenan. She is survived by son, Georgos Karvouniaris (Evgenia); daughter, Maria Speegle (Gary); granddaughters, Anna Karvouniari and Simela Townsend (Joseph); grandsons, Dimitris Karvouniaris (Marigianna), Joseph Keenan, Diamond Papadopoulos, Kuriakos Papadopoulos (Ludmila), and Dimitrios Papadopoulos; and great-granddaughter, Anastasia Maria Papadopoulos. A visitation will be held at St. John Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 am with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. Anna will be laid to rest at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL following the funeral service.
Blount & Curry - MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 11 to July 14, 2019