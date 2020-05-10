Anna Koumi
KOUMI, Anna 90, of Tarpon Springs, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew. Survived by children Steven (Elizabeth), Christine (Paul) D'amelio, Charles (Demi), Tina (John) Lazenby; her grandchildren, Paul, Joseph, Andrew (Anja), Stephanie (Jared), Andrew, Anna, John, and Grace. Also, survived by brothers, Andrew (Katy) and Charlie (Anna) Pafitis; and many nieces and nephews. Dobies FH/Tarpon Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
