KOUMI, Anna 90, of Tarpon Springs, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew. Survived by children Steven (Elizabeth), Christine (Paul) D'amelio, Charles (Demi), Tina (John) Lazenby; her grandchildren, Paul, Joseph, Andrew (Anja), Stephanie (Jared), Andrew, Anna, John, and Grace. Also, survived by brothers, Andrew (Katy) and Charlie (Anna) Pafitis; and many nieces and nephews. Dobies FH/Tarpon Chapel



