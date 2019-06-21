RICHTER, Anna M. Dandar
94, of Tampa, passed away June 13, 2019. Anna, "Ann," moved to Tampa in 1956, where she met and married Lawrence W. Richter Jr. in 1960. He preceded her in death in 2005. Anna volunteered for Incarnation Catholic Church, was a charter member of American Legion Auxiliary #152, ICCW, Columbiettes, Eight & Forty, and founder of St. Therese Byzantine Catholic Church. In her later years, she made over 1400 baby hats for St. Joseph's Hospital and many items for soldiers and veterans. Anna is survived by her daughter, Anna Smith and her husband, Raymond Dale; granddaughters, Caitlin and Christine Smith; many nieces, nephews, and supportive friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019 4-6 pm, at Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa, where a prayer service will be held at 5 pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 24, 2019, 10 am, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa. Burial will be in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in Anna's memory to Incarnation Catholic Church or American Legion Auxiliary, Post 152.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019