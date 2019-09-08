|
passed away peacefully in her home on September 5, 2019. Born on September 17, 1925 in the Glendale neighborhood of Scott Township, PA, she graduated from St. Luke's High School, and later married Albert M. Kovanis Sr. in 1945 in Carnegie, PA. She resided in Scott Township until moving with her husband and family to Palm Harbor, FL in 1971. She has resided in Sun City Center, FL since 2015. Anna Mae was the second of nine children of the late George and Ottilia Snyder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; sisters, Georgine and Mary Ethel; brothers, Lawrence, George Jr., and Leo; and sons-in-law, Jerry Harcrow and Joe Bobel. She is survived by twelve children, Linda Harcrow, Dunwoody, GA, Albert Jr. (Betty), Santa Rosa, CA, Angel Bobel, Atlanta, GA, David (Diane), New Port Richey, FL, Charles, Dunedin, FL, Ronald (Jennifer), Dunwoody, GA, Robert (Elizabeth), Spartanburg, SC, Ann Hartle (Timothy), Cecil, PA, John (Anna), Alpharetta, GA, Kevin (Carolyn), Palm Harbor, FL, Reverend Joel, Sun City Center, FL, Christine Oman (Christopher), St. Petersburg, FL; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, and Norman. Anna Mae dedicated her life to her Catholic faith, being a daily Mass communicant, and to her family. She was active in service to others and in many organizations including, President of St. Joseph Parish Christian Mothers (Carnegie, PA), Vice President of Bishop Canevin High School PTA (Pittsburgh, PA), Director of Our Lady of Lourdes parish boutique, and a member of the adult choir (Dunedin, FL). Anna Mae appreciated and supported the arts. Other interests included antiquing, bird watching, crafting, sewing, reading, and attending the sports activities of her husband, children, and grandchildren. Anna Mae will be remembered by friends and family for her unwavering faith, and her dedication to her family, who have all been profoundly impacted by her example of love and generosity of self. There will be a Visitation at Moss Feaster Funeral Home in Dunedin, FL on Tuesday, September 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dunedin, FL will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. Anna Mae will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with her beloved husband, Albert.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019