Anna May Howry


1930 - 2020
Anna May Howry Obituary
of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was 89. Anna May "Mazie" (Holzhauer) Howry was born on June 27, 1930, in Lancaster County, PA. She grew up in Willow Street, PA and was a graduate of Millersville University. After college, she met the love of her life, Korean War Veteran John Howry. After two weeks of marriage, they packed up and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where they raised three children. In addition to being a loving wife and dedicated mother, she devoted many years to a career of educating elementary school children, which she was so passionate about. She returned to college while teaching full-time and raising a family to obtain a Master's Degree, specializing in Reading, from Nova University. She resided in St. Petersburg for over 66 years and was a longtime member of Pasadena Community Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Howry (1995) and her brother Robert Holzhauer (2013). She is survived by her sister, Gloria Shenk; her three children and their spouses, Bruce Howry (Laura), Julie Scarmalis (John), and Steven Howry (Nancy); six grandchildren, their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren, Erin Brooks (Colin, Aiden, Lina), Brooke Boyette, (Matt, Matthew, Blake, Ava), Kyle Howry (Shannon, Ali, Kate), Jessica Howry, Alyssa Howry, and Caitlin Howry. The family is holding private services at this time.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
