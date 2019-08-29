MECKEL, Anna M. born Aug. 15, 1934 in Trenton, NJ passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Precided in death by her husband, Robert Wayne. She is survived by sons, Bob (Beth), David (Denise); daughters, Debi (Mike), Karen (Gregg); eight grandchildren; five great- grandchild; a sister, Mary; many nieces, nephews and friends. Anna was an active board member of the Kiwanis and requested any donations be made to her local chapter at 4377 Commercial Way #112, Spring Hill, FL 34608. Private burial will take place at Bushnell. Dobies FH/ Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019