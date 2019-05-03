Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
For more information about
Anna Nico
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Espiritu Santo Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Nico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Nico


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Nico Obituary
NICO, Anna

born on January 5, 1932, passed away April 26, 2019, originally from Giovinazzo, Italy, Brooklyn NY, and for the past 40 years a resident of Clearwater, FL. Anna was an active member of the Espiritu Santo community in Safety Harbor. She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent C. (Jim) of 65 years; and her four children, Elizabeth, Vincent O., Paul, Anthony; her five grandchildren, Jennifer, Christine, Anthony, Nicholas, and Daniel; and two great-grandchildren Giselle and Gage. Anna was the true matriarch of her family and will be missed by all. She lived her life to the fullest, guided by her love of family and gardening, especially her cherished orchid collection. A Mass will be held today, Friday, May 3 at 10 am, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Suncoast Hospice in Anna's name. Condolences and tributes for the family may be made online at:

www.SylvanAbbey.com

(727) 796-1992
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
Download Now