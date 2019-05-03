NICO, Anna



born on January 5, 1932, passed away April 26, 2019, originally from Giovinazzo, Italy, Brooklyn NY, and for the past 40 years a resident of Clearwater, FL. Anna was an active member of the Espiritu Santo community in Safety Harbor. She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent C. (Jim) of 65 years; and her four children, Elizabeth, Vincent O., Paul, Anthony; her five grandchildren, Jennifer, Christine, Anthony, Nicholas, and Daniel; and two great-grandchildren Giselle and Gage. Anna was the true matriarch of her family and will be missed by all. She lived her life to the fullest, guided by her love of family and gardening, especially her cherished orchid collection. A Mass will be held today, Friday, May 3 at 10 am, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Suncoast Hospice in Anna's name. Condolences and tributes for the family may be made online at:



www.SylvanAbbey.com



(727) 796-1992 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2019