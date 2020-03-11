Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna PEREZ. View Sign Service Information Allen & Allen Funeral Home 110 West Hansell Street Thomasville , GA 31792 (229)-226-6331 Send Flowers Obituary

PEREZ, Anna Mae Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 am at Allen & Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, Georgia. Deacon John Blaha from St. Augustine's Catholic Church will officiate the service with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Perez passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her immediate family; and close friend, Martha Barfield. Anna Mae was born in Tampa, Florida on July 13, 1930. Anna Mae (Diaz) Perez graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Tampa, Florida where she was born and raised. Anna Mae was active in school, enjoyed playing volleyball and was also a cheer leader for the Sacred Heart Academy Women's Basketball Team, state champs. She married Charles William Perez, Jr. one year after graduation and was a stay at home mother to four beautiful and talented daughters. She became very active in school from homeroom mother to PTA President. Also was an active officer in the Sacred Heart Church Parish and the Catholic Deanery as well as the Catholic Women's Club of Hillsborough County serving a term as President. Once, the daughters left for college she and her husband, Charlie, enjoyed sailing whenever they could. Both Anna Mae and Charlie retired and moved to Thomasville, Georgia in 1994 and had loved living in Thomasville ever since. Anna Mae joined the Thomasville Women's Club and enjoyed serving several terms as President, in addition to becoming a member of the Thomasville Garden Club and made many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles William Perez, Jr. of 65 wonderful years of marriage and her oldest daughter, Rebecca A. Perez Moncrief in 2019. Anna Mae is survived by her daughters, Mariana Perez Moody (Stephen) of Jacksonville, Florida, Grace E. Perez of San Ramon, California, Carla Perez Laviolette (John) of Metairie, Louisiana. Also, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PEREZ, Anna Mae Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 am at Allen & Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, Georgia. Deacon John Blaha from St. Augustine's Catholic Church will officiate the service with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Perez passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her immediate family; and close friend, Martha Barfield. Anna Mae was born in Tampa, Florida on July 13, 1930. Anna Mae (Diaz) Perez graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Tampa, Florida where she was born and raised. Anna Mae was active in school, enjoyed playing volleyball and was also a cheer leader for the Sacred Heart Academy Women's Basketball Team, state champs. She married Charles William Perez, Jr. one year after graduation and was a stay at home mother to four beautiful and talented daughters. She became very active in school from homeroom mother to PTA President. Also was an active officer in the Sacred Heart Church Parish and the Catholic Deanery as well as the Catholic Women's Club of Hillsborough County serving a term as President. Once, the daughters left for college she and her husband, Charlie, enjoyed sailing whenever they could. Both Anna Mae and Charlie retired and moved to Thomasville, Georgia in 1994 and had loved living in Thomasville ever since. Anna Mae joined the Thomasville Women's Club and enjoyed serving several terms as President, in addition to becoming a member of the Thomasville Garden Club and made many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles William Perez, Jr. of 65 wonderful years of marriage and her oldest daughter, Rebecca A. Perez Moncrief in 2019. Anna Mae is survived by her daughters, Mariana Perez Moody (Stephen) of Jacksonville, Florida, Grace E. Perez of San Ramon, California, Carla Perez Laviolette (John) of Metairie, Louisiana. Also, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close