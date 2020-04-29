Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna PESTRITTO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PESTRITTO, Anna A. 76, of Tampa, passed away peacefully of natural causes April 11, 202 in her home in Tampa, FL. She was born in Middletown, CT and divided her time between Tampa and Hilton Head, SC. Ms. Pestritto was predeceased by her parents, Joseph M. and Elvira (Carta) Aresco; her brother, Sebastian J. Aresco; and her grandson, Ronald J. Pestritto III. She is survived by her son, Ronald J. Pestritto Jr. and his wife Barbara of Jonesville, Michigan, and their children, Anthony, Carmelina, Sebastian, Angelo, Dominic, Mariana, Vincent, and Francesca; by her daughter, Lauralyn Pestritto and her husband Amadeo Rodriguez of Westport, Connecticut, and their daughter Kate; and by her son, Michael J. Pestritto and his wife Carolyn of Hingham, Massachusetts. She is also survived by nieces, Amanda (Sean) Gannon, Chelsea Pestritto, and Andrea (Patrick) Richards, and had many cousins with whom she maintained and cherished a very close relationship throughout her life. Ms. Pestritto was a graduate of University of Hartford and enjoyed a long and successful career as a corporate executive, mainly in the administration and servicing of commercial real estate investments. She worked for many years at The Travelers in Hartford, in addition to subsequent positions at Citigroup and MetLife in New York and Tampa prior to her retirement in 2014. Ms. Pestritto was proud of having influenced so many promising careers during her corporate life and maintained lifelong friendships from all of the organizations she worked for. Family and friends provided the greatest joy for Ms. Pestritto and she truly enjoyed hosting them during their visits to her homes in Florida and South Carolina. In addition, Ms. Pestritto enjoyed being active through sports, as a lifetime tennis player, golfer, skier, runner, and sport shooter. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, gardening, card playing, and tracing her genealogy. Ms. Pestritto was very proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed maintaining a connection with extended family in Italy. Ms. Pestritto will be buried alongside her parents at the Calvary Cemetery in Middletown, during a Roman Catholic ceremony that will be private due to the pandemic. Later in the year, once present restrictions are lifted, the family plans to hold a memorial service in her honor for family and friends. Condolences may be mailed to Lauralyn Pestritto, 4 Concord Lane, Westport, CT 06880. Contributions in Ms. Pestritto's memory may be made either to the School of Statesmanship Scholarship Fund at Hillsdale College or to the .

