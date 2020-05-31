Anna Solan
SOLAN, Anna ""Oma Anna"" 87, of St. Petersburg passed away under Hospice care after a long illness on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Albert Solan; son-in--law, Udo Dudenhoefer; and her brothers, Willi and Friedel Lemanzick. She is survived by her daughters, Helene Dudenhoefer, Christina "Chrissy" Solan (Vincent), Sandra Solan (Matthias); grandchildren, Lars and Jens Dudenhoefer, Benett, Enid and Matilda Solan; sister, Paula Maxwell. Her memorial service and interment at Bay Pines National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Please visit www.rlwilliams.com for full obit and service info. R. Lee Williams & Son

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
