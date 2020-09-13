Anna WEINGARTEN

WEINGARTEN, Anna "Trina" passed away peacefully August 24, 2020. Born in Dun-more, PA, Trina was adopted by Alice, and John Kellock. She grew up, and graduated high school, in Clifton, NJ. She moved to Gulfport, FL, with her family, in the mid 1960s. Trina worked in the hospitality industry for the majority of her career. Pass-A-Grille Yacht Club, Pasadena Yacht Club, and Sirata Beach Resort were some of the places she served customers with care, and appreciation. Trina was a true friend of Mother Nature. She loved, and took great care of every plant, and animal, that came into her life. Trina had a daughter, Trina Ann Palifrone (died August 29, 2019), and is survived by her son, Christopher Louis Weingarten. She is also survived by numerous friends, her families in New Jersey, the Palifrone's, and LaVallo's, and her beloved cats, Tanya, and Sai.



