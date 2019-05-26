PAGANO, Annalu
83, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Verona, New Jersey to Joseph and Lucy Guido. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church since 1989 and a member of the Council of Catholic Women for 30 years. She was a loving, giving person and devoted her life to serving others as a Eucharistic Minister for 15 years. She provided Ministry of Care to Spring Hill Regional Hospital and the home-bound, a member of the Spring Hill Auxiliary St. Jude Council #6383 and a member of the Associates of Divine Providence in Spring Hill and Kentucky. Annalu volunteered in the hospital radiology department for 15 years and served the community in many ways. She was also an avid bowler, belonging to the Bowling Belles Team at Mariner Lanes in Spring Hill. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Arthur; her brother, Vincent; her three children, Arthur, Carol Anne, and Lynne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, on Tuesday, May 28, with a prayer service at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Spring Hill. Entombment will follow to Florida Hills Memorial Gardens in Spring Hill, followed by a reception at Turner Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019