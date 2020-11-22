BROOKS, Anne Marie 95, passed away peacefully November 15, 2020 at St. Mark Village, Palm Harbor, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Brooks, and her siblings, Connie Meyers, Dick Miller, Leonard Miller and nephew, John Meyers and great-nephew, Andrew Leisenring. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Louise Weiss, Joyce Lawn, Christopher Miller, Kathy Leisenring, and David Miller and their families. Many thanks to all the staff at St. Mark for their care. In remembrance of Anne, do an act of kindness. Online condolences at: www.mossfeasterdunedin.com