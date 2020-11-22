1/
Anne Brooks
BROOKS, Anne Marie 95, passed away peacefully November 15, 2020 at St. Mark Village, Palm Harbor, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Brooks, and her siblings, Connie Meyers, Dick Miller, Leonard Miller and nephew, John Meyers and great-nephew, Andrew Leisenring. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Louise Weiss, Joyce Lawn, Christopher Miller, Kathy Leisenring, and David Miller and their families. Many thanks to all the staff at St. Mark for their care. In remembrance of Anne, do an act of kindness. Online condolences at: www.mossfeasterdunedin.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
7275622040
