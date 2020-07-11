Anne CHEEZEM

CHEEZEM, Anne Mayer led a joyous and happy life. She passed peacefully July 6, 2020 at her sister's home in North Carolina surrounded by family. She leaves behind many friends and family to cherish their memories of her. Anne was a faithful loyal friend, church member, and family member. She loved to serve others and was incredibly generous with her heart, time and finances. Anne loved her husband, Ken, and they enjoyed traveling and photographing birds, flowers and all kinds of nature. Her favorite designated title was "The Official Tripod Carrier". She and Ken owned KenCheezemPhotography.com
. Her extended Mayer and Cheezem family were the focus of her outreach. She was excellent at planning Mayer-family "Pegasus" Vacations and loved being with her Cheezem family. She counted it a privilege to be involved in various Cheezem Family businesses. Anne had many talents. She attended Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, where she met Ken. She graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture. She became a Registered Landscape Architect in Florida in 1981. She worked for many years as a travel agent and enjoyed being a Reader at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Largo, FL. She was quick to serve her neighbors by painting and doing landscape projects for her homeowners' community. She also loved to bicycle and run long distances. She competed in many triathlons and marathons.Anne will be missed by many.A private ceremony will be held in Florida.