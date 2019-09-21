CONTRERAS-HIGHLEY, Anne 72, of St. Petersburg, passed away September 18, 2019. Anne was sensitive, generous and kind to all. She had a free spirit and lived life on her own terms. Her joy in life was constant and we will miss it. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delma and Howard Karnes; son, Jamie Highley. Anne is survived by her siblings, Barbara Johnson (Herbert), Tom Karnes (Susie), John Karnes; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019