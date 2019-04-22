CULBERSON, Anne (Randall)
93, wife of the late John Thomas Culberson, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude Randall and Alice House Randall. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Bea Randall. Survivors include her three children, Gail (John) Daniels of Colbert, Joan (Martin) Beck of Bawtry, England and Tom (Lisa) Culberson of Tampa; five grandchildren, Julie (Scott) Noltensmeier, Matt (Jenny) Daniels, Beth (Chris) Pearson, Thomas R. (Brandy) Culberson Jr. and Kevin (Samantha) Culberson; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3 pm at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2019