DAY, Anne 81, of Clearwater, FL, passed away August 30, 2020. Anne was born in New York State. She was a wonderful multi-media artist ( annedayart.com ). Anne loved to tell jokes and wrote many little ditties which she would eagerly sing and laugh about. She was full of life and cared extremely about people. Anne is survived by a nephew, John Doody, and a niece, Karen Fox. She was predeceased by her brother John. Final arrangements will be private.