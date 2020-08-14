DENNEHY, Anne 96, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius P. Dennehy; and mother of Sr. Mary Anne Dennehy, Barbara Flannery (James), Kathleen Dennehy, Neil Dennehy, Patricia Klawitter (Joseph) and Joseph Dennehy (Virgie). She was Grammy to her seven grandchildren; and one great- grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suncoasthospicefoundation.org
in Clearwater, FL. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. She will join her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.