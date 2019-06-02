BREZINA, Anne E.
71, of Trinity, Florida, passed away on May 8, 2019. Anne was born in Dubuque, Iowa, raised in Georgia, and received her BS Degree from the University of Georgia and her MEd from Boston University. While living in Boston, Anne met and married the love of her life, Gerry. She and Gerry moved to Florida and in 1981 she joined the Dietetics Staff of James Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa. In 2010, the James Haley Dietetic Internship was renamed after Anne with scholarship opportunities. She retired in 2010 and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, playing golf, reading, and traveling the world. Anne is preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Gerald Raymond Brezina; and parents, Ralph and Faye (Gavin) Young. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Musial and husband, Henry, Sharon Garlick and husband, Rick; and seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 am, at Loyless Funeral Home in Land O'Lakes, Florida. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anne's memory to The Florida Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation, for the Anne E. Brezina Dietetic Internship Scholarship Fund at www.eatrightflorida.org. Words of comfort may be expressed online by visiting:
www.LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Loyless Funeral Home
5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd.
Land O' Lakes, FL 33634
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019