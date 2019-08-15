Service Information Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059 Send Flowers Obituary

FORD, Anne Fielding 92, died Friday August 9, 2019. She was born April 13, 1927 in Sarasota, FL to William Sims Fielding and Anne Bright Fielding. As a 1944 graduate and Valedictorian of St. Petersburg High School, Anne went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in English from Florida State University, where she was a member of the College of Arts and Sciences Honorary Society, Phi Beta Kappa, and the College Honorary Mortar Board. Later in life she attained a teaching certification from the University of South Florida, and spent many years teaching English at Disston Junior High School, Tyrone Middle School, and Northeast Senior High School. She was also a member of the Junior League of St. Petersburg and The Garden Club, and she volunteered at the Science Center of Pinellas County. During herlife, she loved raising orchids, gardening, quilting, traveling, camping, cats, reading, crossword puzzles, and thousands of rounds of the word game "Perquackey". Her sweet disposition and warm sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her. Anne was predeceased by her husband of 65+ years, Charles L. Ford Jr., and is survived by her daughter, Anne F. O'Brien; sons, Charles L. Ford III and William F. Ford; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held this Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm, at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK (9th) Street North, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 4130, Scottsdale, AZ 85261-4130 or online at

