HOGAN, Anne M. of Tampa, FL formerly of Albany, NY, died Sept. 14, 2019. She was born June 7, 1934 to James and Catherine (Benson) Hogan. She is survived by brother, Michael Hogan and sister, Mary Francis Hogan Brown and predeceased by brothers, James and Robert Hogan; sisters, Kathleen Hogan Grogan and Eileen Hogan Terpening. Anne was a graduate of The Vincentian Institute, received a Bachelors degree from The College of Saint Rose, and a Master of Science Degree from Siena College. Anne held teaching and principal positions at several institutions, including Marylrose Academy, Albany, NY. Memorial service, is family only. Services are under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Offer online condolences at: www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019