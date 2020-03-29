Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Anne H.W. 77, of Dade City, FL passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home. She was born November 11, 1942 in Arlington, VA to Jack and Margaret Lohr Herbsleb and moved to this area 48 years ago from Tampa. She was the Supervisor of Vocational Education for Pasco County and an active member at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, the Dade City Main Street Program, the Dade City Garden Club, and the Steel Magnolias. Anne is survived by two sons, Jim (Lori) Wilson of Dade City, Florida and Scott (Melody) Wilson of Valdosta, Georgia; two stepsons, Lee (Mary) Johnson of Asheville, North Carolina and Curt(Lori) Johnson of West Lafayette, Indiana; one sister, Patty Waddell of Cartersville, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Carol Domenico of Marietta, Georgia; two brothers-in-law, Rick (Peg) Wilson of Shelbyville, Delaware and Steve (Robin) Johnson of Cedar Island, North Carolina; four nieces and nephews, Dan Wilson of Reston, Virginia, Pete (Caitlin) Wilson of Baltimore, Maryland, Blair (Rusty) Gunter of Cartersville, Georgia, Drew (Lisa) Waddell of Atlanta, Georgia; and 11 grandchildren, Jack, Billy, Annabelle, Amelia, Ella, Alex, Sam, Laura, Amy, Brooke and Paige. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Jack Herbsleb; husband, James Robert "Bob" Wilson; husband, Frank F. Johnson; and brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Waddell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations in her memory to either St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Dade City Garden Club.

