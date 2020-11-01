LONARDO, Anne 86, of South Pasadena, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Anne was born February 26, 1934 in Providence, RI. Anne had a blessed life and was the true definition of a strong woman. She was a leader who kept a tight ship raising six children while running a family business. She had a glowing smile, a magnificent love for cooking and baking, and could sing like an angel. Her family was most precious to her and "Annie's Random Act of Kindness" crusade was a testament to her hearts passion of a pure love for helping others. Anne was beloved by all that knew her and she will forever remain in our hearts. Annie "sweet potato" was predeceased by her bestfriend and loving husband of 54 years, Robert; her daughter, Karen Lonardo Difrenna; and grandson, Matthew Robert Lonardo. She leaves behind her children, Robert A. Lonardo, Chris Lonardo, Kathy Perna, Robin Carannante and John Lonardo. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Lauren, Courtney, Armani, Katelyn, Alex, Nico and Loveleigh; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Jaxon. Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice in her honor. https://suncoasthospice.org/donate/
